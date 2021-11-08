New bursary for students undertaking livestock research

Students undertaking research relating to the livestock sector can now apply for a new bursary award worth £1,500 to help with their studies.

The Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock (CIEL) is offering the student bursary award to assist livestock research and development in the UK.

Available for this academic year, the opportunity is designed to support undergraduates to deliver their final year dissertation research.

CIEL, which calls itself the UK’s livestock innovation centre, aims to help introduce innovative technologies and processes into livestock production.

Students undertaking livestock-focused research aligned to industry challenges at one of CIEL's 12 academic partners can apply for the chance to secure a bursary of £1,500.

A further £500 prize will be awarded for the best dissertation as judged by CIEL, the centre explains.

CIEL CEO Lyndsay Chapman welcomed the new bursary to help support the next generation entering the agri-food sector.

“The food and farming sector is a progressive industry, underpinned by the work of scientists across our universities, colleges and research partnerships,” she said.

“To be able to continue to advance British agriculture, we need to ensure there’s support and opportunity at the grassroots of livestock-focused research.

"Whether it be through industry support, like the CIEL student bursary award, or commitment from the government to support R&D as highlighted in the BEIS Innovation Strategy.

“It’s an exciting time to be working in agrifood and I look forward to seeing the projects put forward by the upcoming graduate talent."