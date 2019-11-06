New bursary launched for Hartpury agriculture students

The award is a work experience bursary available to support students who wish to study or work abroad within the agricultural sector

A new agriculture bursary has been launched to support students at Hartpury who wish to study or work abroad.

The Martin Baber Award, worth up to £1,500, has been made available for those who wish to enhance their career prospects.

The bursary will support students with travel, accommodation, books and equipment expenses, as well as providing funds for an initial period once they have reached their destination.

It has been funded by Gloucester Farmers Club and named in memory of Martin Baber, a former student and governor of Hartpury.







Russell Marchant, Vice-Chancellor of Hartpury University and Principal of Hartpury College, said: “Thanks to the generosity of Gloucester Farmers Club, we’re are delighted to be launching this new bursary in his name.

“The award is an international work experience bursary available to support current Hartpury students who wish to study or work abroad within the agricultural sector, to enhance knowledge, understanding, practical application and transferable skills in a global context.

“We’re committed to providing our students with opportunities to gain the real-world knowledge and experience that employers are always looking for, to help our students stand out from the crowd.”

The bursary is available only to Hartpury University and College students.