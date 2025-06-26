New camera tech transforms cow care at land-based college

State-of-the-art 3D camera tech is transforming dairy farming at land-based college Coleg Cambria, boosting cow health, farm profits and student learning.

The North Wales college’s working farm has adopted HerdVision, a smart agriculture system that uses a combination of 2D and 3D infrared camera technology, smart algorithms, and real-time edge processing.

Installed at the start of the academic year, the system captures and sends live data to an app, allowing for instant analysis of cow health, mobility, and body condition.

With 280 dairy cows on-site, the system enables staff and students to detect early warning signs of issues that may not be visible to the naked eye, improving decision-making, productivity, and overall herd health.

“It doesn’t take away from the skill and instinct of knowing the animals,” said Llysfasi Farm Manager, Dewi Jones.

“But it gives you more information to shape decision making and anticipate when problems arise.

"The cows go through the cameras twice a day, and the data is sent straight to us – it’s incredible.”

The technology provides daily monitoring that supports early intervention for lameness, a common and costly issue in dairy farming.

By identifying problems sooner, the system reduces treatment time, improves animal welfare, and helps maintain milk yields with minimal disruption.

Mr Jones added that HerdVision has also proved invaluable for students learning about precision agriculture.

“It’s a phenomenal tool that enhances our existing tech. It lets students see detailed data on individual cows, observe group dynamics and track any changes.”

The groundbreaking technology is rapidly gaining international traction, with its smart monitoring systems now in use across the US, New Zealand, Uruguay and various parts of Europe, according to co-founder and CEO Matthew Dobbs.

“We are thrilled to be working with Coleg Cambria and pleased they have felt significant benefits and a positive impact in past months,” said Mr Dobbs.

He explained that the system offers detailed monitoring capabilities, “allowing early warning and insight, which is especially important with larger dairy herds.”

Hannah Grummett, who manages the relationship between HerdVision and the college, emphasised the system’s precision.

“We can monitor body score literally to the millimetre, so there is a very precise picture of their health and welfare,” she said.

She added that it’s not just about the tech: “We work with the farm – in this case the college – and other partners, vets and advisors as a whole team to ensure efficiency and sustainability.”