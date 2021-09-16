New campaign explores Scottish farmers' net-zero work

A new social media campaign has been launched which aims to highlight the steps Scottish farmers are taking towards meeting the industry's net-zero goals.

Launched by NFU Scotland, #FarmingForTheFuture seeks to showcase to the public the positive steps being made towards reducing emissions.

The campaign will also try to dispel myths within the public consciousness around agriculture and climate change.

The Scottish farming industry is taking significant steps for to achieve its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 goal, which was set by the Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Act 2019.

It comes as attention increasingly turns toward COP26, the UN’s annual climate summit which this year is being hosted in Glasgow between the 1-12 November.

The #FarmingForTheFuture campaign is being led by NFU Scotland CEO Scott Walker, who said that domestic food production delivered 'many multiple benefits'.

"The most obvious is high quality food but there is also jobs and environmental benefits from the farming activity that is done in Scotland," he added.

"Right now there is a big focus on carbon emissions, and this focus on carbon emissions will intensify up to COP26 which is to be held in Glasgow.

“Scottish farming can and will play its part in combatting climate change by cutting emissions and maintaining output.

"Everyone who works in the industry knows we have a good story to tell, and this suite of material will help get positive messages out there about Scottish farming.

The campaign's social media assets are available online now and will be shared weekly across the union’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.