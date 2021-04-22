New campaign #LeadOn to fight sheep worrying

A new campaign will be launched focusing on the devastating issue of sheep worrying by dogs as cases increase at an 'alarming rate'.

The two week campaign titled #LeadOn will be launched at the end of this month by the National Sheep Association (NSA).

It will include social media activity, webinars, workshops, new online case studies and content for both farmers and the public.

The aim of the initiative is to help both sheep producers in reducing the risk of attacks happening on farm and the public in preventing their dogs from being involved.

It comes as farmers across the country have suffered an increase in sheep worrying attacks by dogs over the past year.

Dog ownership has increased since the pandemic started, as walking in the countryside became one of the few activities to be enjoyed during lockdown.

Figures by NFU Mutual show livestock worrying cost farmers an estimated £1.3m in 2020, a rise of over 10% from the previous year.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said dog attacks led to serious animal welfare issue that put both sheep and pets at risk.

“NSA is committed to ensuring the public develops a better understanding of the stress and suffering that any dog, no matter its breed, can cause to sheep by barking, chasing and attacking them," he said.

The hashtag #LeadOn will encourage dog owners to be responsible and act as an example to others by keeping their pets on leads in the presence of livestock.

Sheep farmers are being urged by the NSA to use the hashtag message in their own social media posts.

The group will launch #LeadOn on 30 April along with the latest results from its farmer survey looking at the issue of sheep worrying.