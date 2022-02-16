New campaign scrutinises retailers' pork buying habits

A new social media campaign has launched to highlight what retailers are doing to support British pig farmers during the sector's backlog crisis.

The #PorkReport aims to highlight examples of supermarkets sourcing, promoting, labelling and displaying British pork products.

The National Pig Association's (NPA) campaign comes as prices continue to plummet, alongside record costs of production and an on-farm backlog of 200,000 pigs.

The sector has faced a range of challenges, including the loss of exports to the Chinese market for certain pig processors, global disruption to CO2 supplies, and crippling labour shortages.

The NPA said that to help alleviate the crisis, it wanted to see as much British pork products on supermarket shelves as possible.

The body is also keen to highlight where retailers could be doing more to get British pork moving off farms and onto customers’ plates.

To take part in #PorkReport, the public are being asked visit their local supermarket and take a picture of the selection of pork on the shelves.

"Are there lots of clearly labelled and prominently displayed British products? Is the Red Tractor logo prominent?" the NPA explained.

"Or is there a lot of imported meat, including bone-in product? And where there is imported product, is it clear to shoppers where it came from?

"Of course, we understand that retailers will need to import some pork products, but we want to see as much British pork products on supermarket shelves as possible."

The NPA added: "What we particularly want to avoid are products that have been imported and butchered here, so look for anything imported that is bone-in.

"We need all the butchery resource we have got for British products at the moment."

The public are then being asked to post their images on their social media accounts, tagging both NPA and the retailer using #PorkReport.

Alternatively, those who wish to take part can send the images and location to the NPA by emailing andrea.tranter@npa.net.org.uk.