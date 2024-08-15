A new campaign seeks to improve connectivity in rural North Wales after it was revealed that about one in six homes has no access to superfast broadband.

The aim of the Rural Digital Connectivity project is to help farmers and rural householders to overcome the problems of being located in so-called 'not spots'.

Just under three-quarters of homes in Wales have full-fibre broadband compared to 78% in Scotland, 85% in England and 97% in Northern Ireland.

The scheme to combat the digital deficit is being masterminded by Ambition North Wales and is being funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

It is being rolled out on their behalf by two rural enterprise agencies, Anglesey-based Menter Môn in the west and Denbighshire-based Cadwyn Clwyd in the east.

They’re organising a series of Connectivity Clinics where experts are available to offer free advice and guidance on getting reliable and fast internet access.

According to a survey by the NFU, fewer than half of farmers reported broadband speeds which they said were adequate for their business.

But campaign advisor Geraint Strello, who has over 40 years experience in the ICT industry, said gaining access to superfast broadband won’t just open up new opportunities for internet shopping, it could also save lives and even increase the value of homes.

He said that for those currently struggling for a service over a fixed line there could be options to access 4 or 5G mobile broadband or a satellite connection.

Mr Strello said: “While many properties in North Wales do have access to superfast broadband it’s important that we don’t forget those that don’t and our aim is to make them aware of the opportunities available to bring a high speed service to them.

“The benefits could be huge, not just for the access to information and for work but there are services which can monitor people’s well-being and enable them to live more independently."

In North Wales, Anglesey is the county worst served by broadband providers with more than one in three properties, 35%, without full-fibre.

It comes after the UK government announced that rural areas are set to receive major internet speed upgrades as part of an £800 million fund.

The investment, announced just this week, is being made available to modernise broadband infrastructure in numerous rural areas of England, Scotland and Wales.