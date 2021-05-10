New campaign to explore agricultural leadership training

A new social media campaign will launch this month with an aim to raise awareness of leadership training within the British farming industry.

The cross-organisation campaign will showcase pan-industry leadership training across the agricultural career spectrum.

It will target current and aspiring leaders within the industry who are unaware of or are yet to make use of any leadership training.

Through the campaign, it is hoped people will become more aware of training that can not only improve them as a person but as an employee in charge of others.

Taking place between 17-21 May, #AgriLeadershipWeek is a joint scheme by AHDB, Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, Institute for Agricultural Management (IAgrM), Worshipful Company of Farmers (WCF) and The Farmers Club Charitable Trust (FCCT).

The campaign also wants to tackle the lack of formal agricultural qualifications in the UK when compared to other countries around the world.

Only one-in-three agricultural workers in Britain have completed any form of proper training and schooling, compared with 7-in-10 in the Netherlands and Germany.

Amie Burke, Skills Development Manager at AHDB, said that strong leadership within the sector had never been more important.

“The agricultural industry is both large and complex and is moving into a period of rapid change driven by political and policy changes," she added.

Chris Graf Grote, Chairman at Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, said the scheme would help develop and inspire future generations of industry leaders.

“This initiative is an important step towards making agriculture more aware of the needs for good leadership and the comprehensive training that is already available."

Throughout the third week of May each year, there will be social media support from each partner involved in the scheme.