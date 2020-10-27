New campaign to promote British leeks launches

A new promotional campaign designed to encourage more consumers to eat fresh British leeks has been unveiled.

The campaign will highlight the 2020/21 season and will run from November 2020 until April 2021.

The initiative is backed by a collaboration of six UK leek growers and four seed companies.

It will touch upon minimising waste and eating the entire leek, highlighting the nutritional benefits of eating the vegetable.

A dedicated ‘Leek Ambassador’ Julie Cleijine, CEO of Sustainable Kitchen Consultants, will be helping to promote leeks to consumer and food service audiences.

Stewart Aspinall, Leek Growers Association chairman said: “The pandemic has made us all more aware of our health, while many consumers are starting to feel the pinch as the recession begins to bite.

“This initiative aims to highlight the health benefits associated with eating leeks, while demonstrating how consumers can produce cost effective, easy to prepare and tasty meals with leeks at their heart.”

A range of national and regional consumer and news publications, broadcast and social media will be targeted via a PR campaign that aims to bring seasonal British produce to consumers.

A new website will also include details of the leek season, tips on preparing and cooking, new recipes, local grower contacts plus photography.