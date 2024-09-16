New campaign urges public to buy Scottish-produced meat

The red meat sector has launched what is describes as an 'authentic and emotionally engaging' campaign which urges the public to buy Scottish-produced meat.

The new marketing campaign ‘When You Know, You Know’ has been developed by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and Edinburgh-based creative agency, Multiply.

It highlights to consumers that there is "simply no match" for the livestock born and reared in Scotland under the QMS quality assurance schemes.

As part of it, Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork will take centre stage on television supported by outdoor, press, social media advertising and PR.

Messaging is designed to educate consumers on the benefits of choosing quality assured red meat, taking them on a field to fork journey to fully understand the 'Scotch difference'.

Emma Heath, director of marketing at QMS, said the campaign would reinforce why there’s "simply no substitute" for Scottish-produced meat

“The theme for the new campaign is to look behind the label and everything that Scotch stands for," she explained.

"This is ultimately at the heart of what we do and gives us a strong foundation to build on creatively over the coming years.

"Our new campaign highlights that choosing Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork means opting for unmatched quality that comes from our world-class standards that were introduced around 30 years ago making them one of the first in the industry.

"We want to shine a spotlight on the tireless passion and expertise across the whole of the Scottish red meat supply chain."

The campaign targets a segment of consumers that have been identified as the ‘conscious lifestyler’ — those who care about health and wellbeing, where their food comes from and who prioritise high standards and animal welfare.

Uniquely, the ‘conscious lifestyler’ spans across traditional demographic targets, making this campaign appealing to a mixture of people at different life stages.

The campaign's advert was filmed across multiple Scottish locations, and features Stirlingshire Monitor Farmers Shona and Bruce Duncan, who rear cattle and sheep on their Inveruglas and Lands of Drumhead farms.

It also highlights Adam Gallacher, a young apprentice at Saunderson’s Butchers in Edinburgh, promoting the future of Scottish butchery, and head chef Laurent Labede of Thirty Knots in South Queensferry.

Bruce Duncan said being able to demonstrate the passion and dedication his farm put into rearing cattle and sheep was 'deeply rewarding'.

He added: "We’re proud to share the story of Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb with the world, and we hope that consumers will feel the same pride in choosing the quality and care that defines Scottish farming.”

The first burst of the campaign will run for around six weeks and features a 60-second TV advert airing on STV, Borders TV, and STV Player, complemented by two further 30-second cut downs of the ad.

The campaign also includes billboard placements in 21 key Scottish locations, with full-motion displays at Edinburgh and Glasgow train stations.

Online coverage will feature interviews with Scottish farmers, butchers and recipe inspiration placed in The Times and The Scottish Sun online.