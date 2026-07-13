New cancer guide offers lifeline to Welsh farming families

A new Welsh-English guide created by farmers with experience of cancer will be launched at the Royal Welsh Show to help farming families cope with diagnosis, treatment and the pressures of running a farm.

The Farming Community Network Cymru will launch A Guide for Farming Families Affected by Cancer on Monday 20 July.

The publication has been developed specifically around the realities of agricultural and rural life.

It recognises that time away for appointments and treatment can be especially difficult when families are also responsible for livestock, crops and the daily running of a farm. Financial pressure, limited access to replacement labour and rural isolation can add further strain.

The guide provides practical information on finding support, managing treatment alongside farming responsibilities and contacting organisations able to help.

Copies will be available from FCN Cymru throughout the Royal Welsh Show, while farming families unable to attend will also be able to request one.

The publication forms part of the Rural Communities Cancer Project, a UK-wide partnership between FCN and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The project aims to raise awareness of cancer, encourage earlier diagnosis and reduce inequalities affecting people who live and work in rural communities.

Linda Jones, national manager for Wales at FCN, said cancer could affect the whole farming household and create challenges beyond the illness itself.

“A cancer diagnosis affects the whole family, but for farming families the challenges can be even greater,” she said.

“Time away from the farm, concerns about livestock, financial pressures and the practical realities of rural living can all make an already difficult situation even more challenging.”

Jones said the bilingual guide had been designed to provide clear information reflecting the circumstances farmers and their families faced.

“We hope it will give people confidence to seek support, start conversations and know that they do not have to face cancer alone,” she said.

Rhian Stangroom-Teel, Macmillan’s external affairs manager for Wales, said rural communities could face distinct barriers to receiving the help they needed.

“At Macmillan we believe that the work you do, or where you live, shouldn't determine the quality of the care you receive,” she said.

She added that the guide had been created “by farmers, for farmers”, helping ensure its advice was based on the realities of agricultural life.

The launch will be marked by a reception supported by NFU Mutual and NFU Cymru, bringing together representatives from farming, healthcare and the voluntary sector.

A panel chaired by Kate Williams, Macmillan’s national lead for Wales, will discuss cancer awareness, earlier diagnosis and access to appropriate support in rural communities.

The speakers will include fencing contractor John Saunders Davies, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, alongside representatives from healthcare and the voluntary sector.

Saunders Davies encouraged people to seek support rather than struggling alone.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help following a cancer diagnosis,” he said. “Asking for help is a really important first step to take.”

Visitors will be able to collect the new guide from FCN Cymru at stand 768-CAT throughout the Royal Welsh Show and learn more about the charity’s support for farming families.