New capital grant from Natural England aims to reverse species decline

Natural England has launched a new capital grant scheme to help reverse the decline of threatened or endangered species.

The Species Recovery Programme Capital Grant Scheme (SRPCGS), running for two years, will open for partnerships, businesses, and organisations.

Private individuals cannot apply, but they can work with a lead organisation, Natural England said in an online blog post.

The aim of the grant is to help reverse the decline of threatened or endangered species.

Grant requests can be anywhere between £50,000 and £500,000.

Natural England said certain activities are in scope for the capital grant, such as equipment purchase, habitat enhancement and staff costs.

Land under Countryside Stewardship (CS) and Environmental Stewardship (ES) agreements are eligible, so long as they are not delivering the same outcome.

The two-year grant scheme will open for applications on 3 April 2023 for a period of six weeks.

What activities will it cover?

Natural England has listed the following activities which are in scope for the capital grant:

• Habitat enhancement and/or creation works

• Purchase and installation of new site infrastructure

• Preliminary surveys to inform subsequent capital delivery and subsequent surveys/monitoring to assess their effectiveness

• Equipment purchase

• Conservation translocations

• Enabling activities which are required to get a capital asset to a useable/functioning state/condition

• Directly attributable staff costs

• Research and Development (minor elements only)