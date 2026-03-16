New CEO appointed to lead Red Tractor assurance scheme

Red Tractor has named Paul McLaughlin as its new chief executive, bringing in a senior figure from the food and assurance sectors to lead the UK’s largest farm and food standards scheme.

Mr McLaughlin joins the organisation at what Red Tractor described as a “pivotal time”, as it continues reviewing its standards and seeks to strengthen confidence in the assurance scheme across the farming and food supply chain.

His appointment follows an open recruitment process and was formally approved by Red Tractor’s board of directors on 13 March. He will take up the role on 5 May.

Speaking about the role, Mr McLaughlin said farmers and growers deserved an assurance scheme that properly supported them.

“British farming is the backbone of our food system, and the farmers and growers who meet the Red Tractor standard deserve a scheme that works as hard for them as they work for us,” he said.

He said he wanted the scheme to command trust across the industry and among consumers.

“I want Red Tractor to be something that farmers can be genuinely proud of and that retailers and consumers trust completely,” he said.

Mr McLaughlin added that his first priority would be to engage with farmers, food businesses and other stakeholders before setting out the next steps.

“I’ll be doing a lot of listening first, and then getting to work,” he said.

Mr McLaughlin began his career in food manufacturing with Mars and The Coca-Cola Company before becoming the inaugural chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, where he helped bring together producers, processors and retailers.

He later led the fresh produce brand Scotty Brand, overseeing the supply of products including potatoes, carrots, fruit and meat to major UK grocery retailers.

More recently, he held senior leadership roles at the Building Engineering Services Association and the Rail Safety & Standards Board, where he oversaw the transformation of a major assurance scheme.

Red Tractor chair Alistair MacIntosh said Mr McLaughlin’s background across food supply chains and assurance organisations made him well suited to lead the scheme.

“Paul brings a unique blend of experience working within food, assurance and multistakeholder organisations,” he said.

Mr MacIntosh added that the appointment panel had been impressed by Mr McLaughlin’s leadership approach and vision.

“He really impressed the interview panel with his considered and strategic approach to leadership and demonstrated the dynamism needed to drive continued improvement at Red Tractor,” he said.

Mr McLaughlin will work alongside outgoing chief executive Jim Moseley during a transition period before Mr Moseley retires at the end of May.

He will also join Red Tractor’s board of directors, working with industry, sector and independent representatives from across UK food and farming.

Following the recent National Farmers’ Union elections, NFU deputy president Paul Tompkins has also joined the board to represent the farming unions, replacing outgoing director David Exwood.

Red Tractor is the UK’s largest food and farm assurance scheme, covering the entire supply chain from animal welfare and food safety to traceability and environmental protection.

The scheme represents more than 40,000 farmers and growers and accounts for around 75% of UK agricultural production.

It currently covers around 98% of UK dairy production, 90% of pork and about 95% of poultry produced in the UK.