New CEO of farming co-operative Fram Farmers

Suffolk-based farming cooperative Fram Farmers has announced its new CEO as the firm celebrates its 60th year.

Andrew Knowles, who joins the co-op in July, has a degree in Agricultural Management as well as a long-standing career in farming.

He initially started as a farm consultant working with arable businesses in East Anglia, before heading the technical, knowledge transfer and communication teams for AHDB Pork at a challenging time amid the Foot and Mouth outbreak.

The Framlingham based co-op, formed in 1960, provides purchasing, grain marketing and administrative function for farmers.







Fram Farmers provides services to over 1,400 farming businesses across the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the appointment, chairman Andrew Read said Mr Knowles brings a 'breadth and depth' of agri-business knowledge.

“As we celebrate 60 years, and as one of the few true farmer-owned inputs, purchasing and crop marketing cooperatives to have reached this milestone, we are confident that Andrew will deliver further progress for our members," he said.

"We are confident that his leadership qualities and strategic experience will help to further develop what we have achieved over the past 6 decades.”

In 2015, Mr Knowles won the prestigious David Black Award, given to those who have made a significant and sustained contribution to the British Pig Industry.

Since 2015 he has been Pig Marketing Director of ForFarmers, responsible for developing and executing the company’s European pig strategy.

Andrew Knowles said his appointment comes at a period of 'unprecedented change' for the UK farming industry.

“I am very excited and motivated by the prospect of working with the board, team and membership, and leading Fram Farmers in the next phase of its development and growth.”