New chapter for grain merchant Cefetra as First Dutch takes helm

Cefetra Group is set to chart a new course as it parts ways with BayWa AG and joins Dutch logistics firm First Dutch in a move that promises independent growth.

The deal, which is subject to standard closing conditions, is expected to be finalised in the coming months.

After more than a decade under the ownership of BayWa AG, Cefetra Group will continue to operate as an independent entity, ensuring continuity in its commercial and operational partnerships.

The supplier of agricultural ingredients is a key global supplier to the animal nutrition, food ingredient, and energy sectors.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies and will likely set the stage for Cefetra to pursue new growth opportunities.

Daan Vriens, CEO of Cefetra said: “Our new shareholder brings a long-term perspective and values our independent position in the market,” said

“Their support allows us to stay focused on our purpose, while continuing our ways of working and partnerships.”

Peter Goedvolk, chairman of First Dutch, welcomed Cefetra into the fold, noting the strategic and historic alignment between the two businesses.

“We are a global player in the commodity supply chains with representations over 1,500 ports in the world, lead from the hometown of Cefetra for over hundred years and First Dutch: Rotterdam, the gateway to Europe.”