New CLA president urges all parties to develop 'ambitious' rural policies

The new president of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has urged all political parties to develop 'robust and ambitious' policies for the rural economy.

Victoria Vyvyan, from Trelowarren, on the Lizard peninsula in Cornwall, said it was a 'crucial time' for farming and the rural economy.

She warned that rural communities were being hit hard by the cost of living crisis and farmers were being impacted by the phasing out of the BPS.

Ms Vyvyan, who runs a diversified rural family business with a strong ecological focus, has succeeded Cotswolds farmer Mark Tufnell as the 56th CLA president.

She has vowed to champion and support the next generation of rural businesses to succeed and thrive, from funding to skills provision.

The CLA president has also urged political parties to outline their policies that encourages the rural economy to thrive.

“I want every landowner, every farmer, every rural entrepreneur to know that the CLA is on their side," she said today.

"As president, I will be unrelenting in pursuit of an environment that allows our businesses, our landscapes and our way of life to thrive."

She added: “This is a crucial time for farming and the rural economy, and the unique role that the CLA plays has never been more important.

“Environmental Land Management schemes are being rolled out, BPS is being cut, rural communities are being hit hard by the cost of living crisis, and persistently low economic productivity is hampering our businesses and workers.

“Yet farmers, landowners and rural businesses are dynamic and forward-thinking, helping to feed the nation, create jobs, build homes, fight climate change and look after the environment.

"With the right support and ambition the full potential of the countryside can be unlocked."

Ms Vyvyan's priorities tie in with the CLA’s Rural Powerhouse campaign, which highlights how the rural economy is 19% less productive than the national average.

By closing this productivity gap, she said the rural economy could add £43 billion to the national GDP.

Gavin Lane has been appointed CLA deputy president, while Joe Evans becomes vice president.