New climate change skills fund opens for Scottish farmers

Scottish farmers and landowners, along with those wishing to enter the sector, can now apply for funding support to gain skills required to combat climate change.

Supported by Scottish government funding of £250,000, the Climate Change Mitigation Training Fund is open to applications for people aged 13 and over.

Those interested can apply for £500 or more for the cost of a 'climate change badge' practical or technical training course through the Skillseeder platforms, administered by Lantra Scotland.

Courses offered could provide people with skills to improve soil health, undertake peatland and wetland restoration, increase biodiversity, reduce carbon footprints or reduce waste.

The training fund will be open for applications until the end of March 2022, the Scottish government confirmed.

Scotland's Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “We know that we need to work together to meet our climate change ambitions, especially as we transition to sustainable agriculture in rural Scotland.

"We want to empower people in our remote and rural communities by helping them get the skills required to address the emergencies facing the climate and nature and support a green recovery.

“I would encourage all those eligible to get their applications in as soon as possible to help play their part in making a difference for Scotland.”

Skillseeder is a skills sharing app which provides a one-stop shop to find training and skills development opportunities across the country, particularly for those in rural and island areas.

All eligible courses will be identified on the SkillSeeder platforms with a climate change badge.

Training up to the value of £500 per course will be fully funded; any training over the value of £500 per course will be considered and assessed on a case by case basis.

Scotland Director of Lantra, Dr Liz Barron-Majerik expressed her enthusiasm for the new fund: "Many of the land-based businesses that will be impacted by climate change are both small and rural, which brings associated logistical challenges.

"Even a minor change can be relatively high risk. So being able to find and access training, specific to the needs of the individual or business, is very important."