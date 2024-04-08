New Code aims to regulate farm landlord and tenant relationships

A new Code of Practice to regulate the conduct of landlord and tenant relationships within the agricultural sector in England has launched today.

A key recommendation of the Rock Review supported by the government, the Code is designed to encourage clarity, communication, and collaboration in the tenanted sector.

It provides guidance on the standards of behaviour expected from landlords and tenants as well as those providing professional advice in connection with agricultural tenancy matters.

The Code aims to support landlords and tenants, and their professional advisers, to establish and maintain positive, productive, and sustainable commercial relationships.

It has been produced and led from within the industry by an expert working group representing every facet of the tenanted sector, with support from Defra.

Julian Sayers, chair of the Farm Tenancy Forum said: “I hope all those who are party to the granting of agricultural tenancy agreements and negotiating associated matters will embrace this Code for the good of the let sector as a whole.

"The member organisations of the Farm Tenancy Forum will be actively promoting awareness and adoption of the Code along with monitoring its impact during our regular meetings.”

The central theme of the new Code of Practice is about encouraging collaboration, which was the buzzword used throughout the report of the Rock Review.

It also aims to foster positive landlord-tenant relationships, achieved through dialogue and a sense of fairness and proportionality.

The Code emphasises the need for matters to be discussed in good time, so that people are not rushed into making decisions.

Tenant Farmers' Association chief executive, George Dunn, said: “Whilst it is a shame in this day and age that we need a Code of Practice which tells people how to behave, it is clear that we need clarity around the rules of conduct.

"For too long tenants have felt marginalised and mistreated and this Code is a major step forward for the sector."