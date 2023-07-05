New Code of Practice for AI farm machinery as uptake increases

A new Code of Practice for autonomous vehicles in agriculture and horticulture has been published, offering guidance for those using AI machines for farming operations.

The new British Standards Institution (BSI) Code of Practice sets out safety and risk management processes that cover the use of these machines.

The code, which was drawn up with help from Harper Adams University academics, also covers the roles and responsibilities of owners, operators, designers and manufacturers.

It comes amid a global drive towards uptake of autonomous machinery in agriculture to support labour shortages and a need for more intensive crop management.

In February this year, the UK government pledged £168m to encourage the development of new technology and innovative ways of farming.

These solutions are intended to focus on practical solutions that advance food productivity and deliver environmental and animal welfare benefits, including robotic technology.

However, despite the benefits, the use of autonomous machinery can also present risks, especially when integrated with staffed farm operations.

The new BSI standard provides best practice guidance on the introduction and safer use of these machines, whilst also encouraging their wider adoption, particularly in smaller enterprises.

BSI’s associate director of sustainability and energy, Sebastiaan Van Dort, said smart farming could bring huge benefits to society.

"This includes more economical production of crops, sustainable production and greater food security, as well as helping the agriculture sector to meet net zero targets.

“Using IT including robotics has the potential to accelerate progress towards a sustainable world while delivering higher, more-profitable growth and improved food quality.

“This new code of practice can facilitate the development of the AMM manufacturing sector, helping to protect the future of farming and benefit us all.”

The publication of the code has been welcomed by two Harper academics who have been working with autonomous equipment – and were part of the committee that developed the guidance.

Principal Investigator of the Hands Free Farm at Harper Adams, Kit Franklin said it was important for the industry to show it would use this technology responsibly.

He said: “The standard gives farmers and contractors clear guidance into what they should do when bringing a new piece of autonomous machinery into their agricultural production."