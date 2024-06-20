New code of practice launched for British Lion egg products

The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) has launched an enhanced code of practice for the production of British Lion egg products.

The new 'version 3' standard embraces the latest food safety advances, including 64 new criteria, and recognises the fast-moving innovation within the sector.

Over 90% of UK eggs are produced under the British Lion food safety scheme, which is managed by BEIC.

More than 30 years after the launch of the code of practice in 1995, it remains the only recognised industry standard for processed eggs anywhere in the world.

It sets standards across all systems of production, protecting eggs from the moment they are laid to the time they are delivered to food manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Version 3 pushes standards even further, incorporating new industry advice and providing specific measures and controls, particularly around some of the new and more innovative products.

The latest update comes amid ongoing food safety outbreaks linked to eggs and egg products produced outside of the UK.

Gary Ford, chief executive of BEIC, said that, because of this, maintaining the highest standards remained "as important now as it ever was".

“The code of practice has provided peace of mind, ensuring retailers, food manufacturers, foodservice operators, wholesalers can safely serve consumers British egg products without the risk, food miles and challenges of traceability involved in importing egg products."

Food safety expert Sterling Crew, president of the Institute of Food Science and Technology, said the announcement was welcomed by food safety experts.

"There’s an assumption that once an egg has been pasteurised that it’s automatically safe but there’s a lot more to it, especially where some egg products, such as egg white, are heat treated," he said.

“With ongoing food safety incidents involving eggs and egg products produced outside the UK, there are potential risks associated with egg products that aren’t produced to the standards of the British Lion Code of Practice.

"I will always insist my colleagues, customers, and friends ask for British Lion egg products if they want food safety assurance."

It comes after BEIC set out its political asks ahead of the next general election, including more protection against egg imports not produced to the UK's standards.