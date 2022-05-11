New cohort of young Welsh farmers to represent industry

NFU Cymru has welcomed a new cohort of young Welsh farmers to represent the industry as part of the union’s Next Generation group.

This is the third intake of the group, which was set up to encourage younger members of the industry to have their say on the future of Welsh farming.

The eighteen farmers, all under the age of 40, met for the first time at NFU Cymru’s office on the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd on Tuesday 10 May.

There, the young farmers heard from members of the NFU Cymru team about what being part of the group entails.

They heard about the Welsh agricultural policy landscape and the importance of positive communications when selling the farming message.

They also heard from guest speaker ITV Wales’ Rural Affairs Reporter, Hannah Thomas who spoke about influencing and representing the rural community and the farming network.

NFU Cymru Next Generation Group member, Susannah Mottershead said: “It was great to meet a broad range of young farmers all doing innovative things. It is exciting to think about all the things we’re going to be involved in.

"Farming is relatively new to me and has been a step learning curve, so I am looking forward to having the opportunity to continue on that path.”

The young farmers will work with the union's policy advisers and officeholders on key policy issues such as future food and farming policy.

Farmers will also get the opportunity to meet with key figures within government and the agri-food supply chain.

Ernie Richards, a Brecon & Radnor member of the group said: “It has been great to meet likeminded people who are passionate about Welsh agriculture.

"I am looking forward to seeing what the programme entails, especially the visits to the Senedd and Westminster. I also feel like it’s going to be a good opportunity to get off the farm and learn from other people.”

NFU Cymru President, Aled Jones added: “It’s been great to welcome the new Next Generation group here today to get to know each other, as well as the wider NFU Cymru team.

"The future of farming is a topic that is always on my mind and having such a strong group of young farmers who are so enthusiastic about the farming industry really gives me hope for the future.

"I look forward to working with the new group over the next two years and hearing their new ideas and ways of promoting Welsh farming.”