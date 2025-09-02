New cohort sought for flagship sustainable farming programme

Farmers looking to boost sustainable agriculture are being invited to apply to Resilient & Ready, the flagship programme run by Linking Environment And Farming.

Launched in 2019, Resilient & Ready offers a three-year package of technical support, bespoke training, strategic communications coaching and access to the latest tools.

The programme, spearheaded by LEAF and Corteva, is designed to equip participants with the skills and confidence to become leaders in sustainable farming.

For this next round, the organisations are particularly keen to hear from farmers with an interest in sustainable livestock production, pasture and homegrown feed optimisation, and the integration of livestock into cropping systems.

Dan Stevenson, head of sustainable farming at LEAF, said: “Resilient & Ready is about empowering farmers to become changemakers – combining best-in-class science with practical on-farm support, underpinned by the principles of Integrated Farm Management.

"We’re incredibly proud of the impact so far and look forward to welcoming the next cohort.”

Nick and Lucy Tyler of Kingsplay Farming Company Ltd, who manage an 850-hectare mixed dairy, beef and arable farm in north Wiltshire and took part in the last programme, described their experience as transformative.

“Resilient & Ready pushed us to think more strategically about our whole farm system. It’s helped us embrace innovation and take practical steps towards becoming a more regenerative, sustainable business.”

To support prospective applicants, LEAF and Corteva will host an on-farm recruitment event on 15 September 2025 at Harper Adams University, Shropshire.

Attendees will hear directly from the LEAF and Corteva teams, meet past participants, take part in a farm tour and learn more about the opportunities offered through the programme.

Sally Harris, Resilient & Ready programme lead at Corteva Agriscience, said: "Farmers involved in the previous two cohorts have found the programme hugely positive to their business.

"If you’re a forward-thinking, curious, and motivated farmer who wants to farm sensitively while building a thriving, future-fit business then please do apply.”