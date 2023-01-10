New collaboration highlights farm assurance benefits to young farmers

A new industry collaboration is highlighting the importance of farm assurance to young farmers across the country.

Young farmers looking for more information about how it can benefit future business performance can now seek support through a series of new videos.

Assurance helps farming businesses meet retail requirements, secure markets, and protect their brand.

The resources have been developed and produced by agri food assurance provider SAI Global and the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC).

A series of six videos, supported by Defra, feature YFC members and young farmers sharing the benefits of agri-food assurance and the support available.

Robin Levin, SAI Global’s Assurance Relationship Manager UK, said there were many challenges facing young farmers today.

"Starting with a strong baseline assurance can help farmers to manage many of these challenges," he said.

“Assurance is a form of risk assessment. Farm Standards are designed to mitigate risk so that food is safe for consumers.

"We are pleased to share our new videos with the NFYFC to help explain the importance of different aspects of assurance and farm standards.”

The resources share details about the five pillars of agri food assurance: Traceability, animal welfare, food hygiene and food quality, environment and worker welfare.

The aim is to encourage young farmers to understand the importance of business and environmental skills as part of the future farm business.

YFC AGRI Chair Charlotte Garbutt, from Lincolnshire Federation of YFCs said the resources would help young farmers understand the importance of farm assurance schemes when running a farming business.

"It helps farmers keep to the standards set by the government and provides the necessary paperwork we need to be more efficient," she added.

“This support is useful as young farmers adapt to the new environmental land management schemes."