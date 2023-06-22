New conditions for Scottish farm support to roll out from 2025

New conditions for support payments will be introduced from 2025 to help farmers tackle climate change, the Scottish government has announced.

Unveiling the news at the Royal Highland Show, the Scottish government said farmers would be required to adopt numerous environmental practices to qualify for the payment.

Practices to qualify include adopting foundations of a ‘whole farm plan’, consisting of soil testing, animal health and welfare declaration, carbon audits, biodiversity audits and supported business planning

Scottish farmers and crofters will have to agree to protections for peatlands and wetlands to help restore the habitats to sequester more carbon.

And farmers must also accept new conditions to the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme to help make beef production more efficient.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the transition would be "a just one", adding that some things won’t change before a new framework for support was implemented beyond 2026.

“These changes will only work if as many farmers and crofters as possible take part," she explained.

"Unlike in England, there will be no cliff edges in support – I am committed to maintaining direct payments and supporting our nation’s producers through a just transition.

“An updated version of the route map has been published today. It contains much more information on what will change from 2025."

The second edition of the agricultural reform route map sets out upcoming changes

The refreshed route map sets out what changes recipients of current farm payments will be expected to make from 2025 and beyond.

It also sets out the process for changing to a new agricultural support framework from 2026.

It includes information on important dates, the measures being considered now, when current schemes will transition or end, the support available, and how to prepare for these first changes from 2025.

Ms Gougeon said: "The changes are gradual – I promised no cliff edges, and there will be none. While direct payments will continue, some of the changes mean doing more in return for that support."

Responding to the announcement, Mary Munro, head of farming in Scotland at Strutt & Parker, said farmers should prepare for the changes by taking advantage of the Preparing for Sustainable (PSF) scheme.

She said: “The PSF scheme can provide useful funding towards a carbon audit and there is also support for detailed soil analysis, with payment region 1 land funded at £30/ha if a carbon audit has been carried out within the previous three years.

“PSF support is scheduled to end by March 2025 and from then, soil testing, animal health and welfare declarations and carbon audits will be part of the productivity baseline for a whole farm plan.”