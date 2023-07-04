New consultation on firearms licencing 'most important in 35 years'

The government has launched an eight-week consultation on firearms and shotgun licencing, with rural campaigners calling it the most important development affecting UK gun laws in 35 years.

The Minister for Crime and Policing, Chris Philp unveiled the consultation, which includes proposals such as mandatory involvement of GPs and the review of the length of a certificate.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) is urging farmers and landowners to respond so that the shooting community "has a voice in decisions that will have an impact for decades to come."

The rural campaigning body has billed it as the most important consultation on firearms ownership in 35 years.

BASC director of firearms Bill Harriman said: “People must not be silent and think others will do the work for them. The shooting community must respond in numbers - make sure you have your say.”

BASC has welcomed many of the proposals announced by the minister, including mandatory involvement of GPs and the review of the length of a certificate.

While there are "many sensible suggestions" within the consultation, the body said any proposals must be "evidence-led and proven to enhance public safety without disproportionately hindering legitimate shooting activities".

Mr Harriman added: “The focus of any changes to legislation should remain on ensuring that the firearms licensing system is workable and efficient.

"A high level of service and consistency across the 43 licensing departments in England and Wales is essential."