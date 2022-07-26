New cookbook aims to get public cooking with Welsh red meat

The red meat sector has published a new cookbook featuring recipes using Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef to help families cook from scratch amid the cost of living crisis.

‘Cegin Ni / Our Kitchen’, launched by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), aims to inspire families to cook more meals at home from fresh ingredients using red meat.

The bilingual book features twelve recipes, all of which use red meat from Wales, as well as inspiration from food around the world.

Launched at the Royal Welsh Show, the book includes the likes of Welsh Beef Chow Mein, Welsh Lamb Fajitas, and Welsh Beef Tasty Taco Cups.

The recipes all feature step by step instructions as well as tips on how to use leftovers and ingredient alternatives.

Launched at the Royal Welsh Show, the cookbooks are also suitable for children who have never cooked before.

HCC’s consumer executive, Elwen Roberts, who created the recipes, said: “Cooking is a great skill for children to learn and a really fun activity for the whole family to enjoy.

“Leading academic research has shown that the two years of Covid restrictions have led to more children taking part in cooking at home, with positive results for kids’ confidence in the kitchen and for families eating more balanced and nutritious diets.

“The recipes in Our Kitchen have been created so that children and families can make delicious meals and dishes together, whilst learning key nutrition and cooking skills at the same time.”

The book also features information about Welsh farming and how Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef are produced, ensuring that readers understand the farm to fork journey.

Ms Roberts added: “We’ve taken inspiration from popular dishes from around the world and put our own Welsh spin one them by using wonderful Welsh Lamb, Welsh Beef and local pork.”