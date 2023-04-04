New course aims to equip young farmers with crime prevention skills

Young farmers are being equipped with new skills and resources to help prevent crime in their local rural and farming communities.

A new training course – Helping Farmers to Prevent Crime – has been developed by the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) and the Police Crime Prevention Academy.

The course will be available to deliver nationally from 24 April 2023 to all 577 Young Farmers’ Clubs (YFCs) across England and Wales.

Rural crime costs the UK an estimated £40.5m, according to NFU Mutual, and continues to be a great cause of concern for the wider rural community.

Farmers are often targeted by criminals due to their remote locations with easy access to high-value equipment.

With more than 22,000 YFC members based in rural locations, it is hoped the training will raise awareness of crime prevention among a large group of young people who can help influence their local communities.

Cumbria County chair Will Longmire said: “Cumbria County Federation of YFC is proud to have started this initiative and we're delighted it has been turned into a resource that can now be used by all YFCs.

“Young farmers can safeguard their future livelihoods by being aware of simple steps to help prevent crime and by making practical suggestions to the farms of neighbours and friends.

"It also means YFCs can contribute to the overall safety of their neighbours and local communities.”

The new course aims to help young farmers understand the impact of rural crime, financially and emotionally.

It also seeks to raise awareness of the practical ways young farmers can help to identify vulnerabilities on their own and local farms.

Bob Henderson, national technical engineering manager at NFU Mutual, said: "We know the disruption, cost and worry rural crime causes for many farming communities and are pleased to support the roll-out of this initiative.

“It was great to see Cumbria’s young farmers successfully help fellow farmers protect their farmyards, livestock and machinery to operate in the countryside."