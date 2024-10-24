New course to raise awareness of diversity and inclusion in UK farming

A new online course titled 'AgDiversity' has been launched to raise awareness of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in British agriculture.

The course, which costs £30 to participate in, has been created specifically for those involved in agricultural, rural and land-based industries.

Users who complete the AgDiversity course will receive a certificate and have the opportunity to be listed on the AgDiversity Participant Database.

The database will be available on the Nuffield Farming website to help students, job seekers and others to identify farms that are investing in DEI awareness.

The course has been launched by Nuffield Farming Scholarships, and sponsored by numerous organisations including Harper Adams, McDonald's and AHDB.

Agriculture is one of the least diverse industries in the UK, including ethnicity, disability, and sexual orientation and especially in leadership and management roles.

The organisations say that this presents a series of challenges for the industry, most notably when it comes to recruitment and relations with the wider public.

One barrier to welcoming more diverse people is a lack of awareness among those in the industry in how to relate to and communicate with people from different backgrounds.

There are many people in the rural sectors who might want to reach out but may not know where to start or are afraid of causing offence accidentally, according to the groups.

Additionally, new entrants or students from under-represented groups may feel nervous about choosing a farm or other business for work placements.

Wyn Owen, chair of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, said a small group of Nuffield Farming Scholars wanted to take action on this issue.

He added they wanted to create an opportunity for fellow farmers and rural community members to further their own understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“A proposal for the project was presented to the director and trustees, who gave their full support, and AgDiversity was born," Mr Owens explained.

"This is Nuffield Farming at its absolute best, with our scholars taking the lead and creating positive change in agriculture, and I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved in the trust’s name.”

Professor Michael Lee, deputy vice-chancellor of Harper Adams, said that a more diverse food and farming sector would mean a 'stronger' one.

"Bringing new faces and fresh thinking into the industry can only be a good thing, and it’s something which drives the work of both the School of Sustainable Food and Farming and Harper Adams University more widely.

"With that in mind, it is great to see this new course launched by Nuffield Farming Scholarships – and we’re delighted to lend our support."