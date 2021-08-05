New dashboards provide foodservice data to farmers

New dashboards have been launched to provide foodservice data which provides a complete picture of the red meat marketplace in Britain.

The new dashboards, developed by the AHDB, are designed to provide a dynamic overview of the latest foodservice data for beef, lamb and pork.

It breaks down volume sales so that users can compare takeaway performance to red meat eaten-in or consumed on-the-go, as well as giving growth by dish type, allowing users to see these changes over time.

Investment from the red meat sectors has allowed AHDB to create their own volume estimates for beef, pork and lamb in foodservice based on data from Kantar Out of Home, providing a completely exclusive offering.

Designed in an easy-to-access and understand format, the dashboards will be updated four times a year, after key periods such as Easter and Christmas.

AHDB retail insight analyst Grace Randall said: “Understanding how foodservice sales are changing can help our levy payers and stakeholders better understand their end market.

"When used alongside our existing retail dashboards, our new foodservice offering will provide all the information needed to get the complete picture on the performance of the British red meat sector.

“This is completely unique to AHDB. This information cannot be accessed anywhere else, making it an incredibly valuable source of information.

"This is another example of AHDB looking at ways to provide additional value for our levy payers now and in the future.”