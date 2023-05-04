New data reveals lamb and beef carcases broadly matched 2021

New data reveals lamb and beef carcases broadly matched year-on-year numbers, reaching processor target grades despite challenging impacts.

A comprehensive abattoir survey shows how over 61% of lambs processed at GB abattoirs achieved the important target grades - which assess fat content and conformation - during 2022.

This was slightly below the 63 per cent achieved in 2021 but higher than the 2020 figure of 57 percent.

This is despite farmers having to overcome two significant challenges: limited grass growth, as Britain saw a drier summer, and having to deal with high input costs.

The information is featured in this month’s Market Bulletin issued by Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

Glesni Phillips, of HCC, said it was encouraging that the figures were very close to those of 2021 and better than 2020.

“To maximise efficiency, we advise both lamb and beef producers to aim to meet customer and market specifications," she said.

"It’s what the modern consumer wants and helps avoid any processing penalties."

The information was collected from over 124,000 lamb carcases at abattoirs in Britain during 2022.

It provides insight into how finished carcases were distributed across the industry-wide EUROP classification grid, which identifies conformation and fat class during the year.