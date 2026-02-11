New Defra-backed survey aims to improve tenant farming relations

Tenant farmers are being asked to speak up on fairness and landlord relationships as a new survey launches across the farming tenancy sector.

Alan Laidlaw, the Commissioner for the Tenant Farming Sector, said the questionnaire will help assess how familiar people are with his role and the Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Code of Practice for England.

The survey aims to identify concerns early and improve behaviour before disputes escalate, helping strengthen working relationships across the industry.

It comes at a time when some tenant farmers have raised concerns over rent negotiations, access to environmental schemes and long-term security of tenure, particularly in upland areas where margins remain tight.

Laidlaw's office, established in September 2025 following the Rock Review, acts as a confidential point of contact for anyone wishing to raise issues about unreasonable behaviour linked to the code.

“My aim is to help encourage fair treatment and positive relationships across the tenant farming sector,” Mr Laidlaw said.

He said responses will build “a clearer picture of the views, experiences and needs” across farming tenancies, helping shape future priorities and engagement.

The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete and is open to tenant farmers, landlords, agents and advisers. It closes on 6 March 2026.

Mr Laidlaw said regular meetings with stakeholders remain central to his role, helping him stay close to what is happening on the ground and encourage positive change.

Over recent months, he and his team have travelled widely across England meeting people involved in the tenancy community, including tenant farmers in Cumbria supported by the Farmer Network and the Tenant Farmers Association.

“Listening directly to tenants and hearing about day-to-day experiences is incredibly valuable,” he said, adding that it helps him represent those views in the Farm Tenancy Forum and in discussions with Defra policy colleagues.

Tenancies in the uplands are a particular focus, with Mr Laidlaw noting that circumstances can vary widely and relationships can at times remain challenging.

He encouraged people across the sector to take part and share the survey link with others.