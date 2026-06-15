New Defra farming minister appointed after Eagle move

Stephen Morgan has taken over Defra’s food security and rural affairs brief at a time when farmers are seeking clearer direction on food production, trade and rural policy.

The Portsmouth South MP has been appointed Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs at Defra.

He replaces Dame Angela Eagle, who has moved from the Defra brief to a national security role.

Dame Angela had held the food security and rural affairs role since September 2025 before being appointed Security Minister jointly in the Home Office and Cabinet Office on 12 June 2026.

Mr Morgan’s new role covers key areas for agriculture, including food security, trade, science and innovation.

He will also lead on the Marine Management Organisation, the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science and the Sea Fish Industry Authority.

Mr Morgan said his focus would include the green economy, protecting the natural environment and ensuring rural and coastal communities “truly thrive”.

“I look forward to working with others backing our world-leading food, farming, and fishing industries,” he said.

His appointment comes as the farming industry continues to press for clearer policy delivery on food security, trade, environmental regulation, labour, supply chain fairness and support for domestic production.

Food security has become an increasingly prominent issue for government following disruption across global supply chains and growing concern over the resilience of domestic production.

Mr Morgan’s brief will place him at the centre of policy decisions affecting farm businesses, rural economies, fisheries, food supply chains and agricultural innovation.

He was previously a Junior Lord of the Treasury in the Government Whips’ Office and had earlier served as a minister for early education.

His appointment gives Defra a new ministerial lead on food and rural affairs at a time when the farming sector is seeking greater certainty from government.

Farmers will now be watching for early signals on how Mr Morgan plans to support domestic food production, manage trade pressures and deliver rural policy in practice.