New Defra measures aim to preserve and rewet lowland peat

Defra has unveiled new measures and pilot schemes aimed at preserving and rewetting lowland peat following the publication of the Lowland Agricultural Peat Task Force's report.

The Independent Lowland Agricultural Peat Task Force published the report, outlining 14 recommendations to address peat degradation.

Lowland peatlands provide some of the country’s most fertile soils which play a vital role in producing food.

For example, the Fens covers less than 4% of England’s farmed area but produces more than 7% of England’s total agricultural production.

However, centuries of draining these areas to support agriculture has led to some peat soils being degraded; these soils emit more than 9 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

Robert Caudwell, former NFU council delegate who currently chairs the Association of Drainage Authorities (ADA), chaired the taskforce.

This explored how lowland agricultural peatlands can be better managed to safeguard productive agriculture as well as contributing to the government’s net zero by 2050 target.

The government has responded to the report with a commitment to take forward action on all of the recommendations and has announced £7.5m of new funding for water management projects.

NFU Environment Forum chair Richard Bramley welcomed the report’s recognition of the need to balance soil protection with sustainable food production, in addition to its acknowledgement of “the complexities of re-wetting of lowland peat to reduce carbon emissions”.

He said: “We are pleased a range of mechanisms, from ELMs through to technical advice and capital grants, will be made available to help improve lowland peatland management.

“It is crucial that farmers and land managers are included in any local decisions on lowland peat management.”

The report’s recommendations include new investment in water storage, management and control, and public money for wetter modes of farming on peat soils.

Technical advice on keeping peat soils wetter was also included, as well as creating viable opportunities in private finance.

Defra has confirmed that it will launch two new schemes – the £5.45m Lowland Agricultural Peat Small Infrastructure Pilot and the £2.2m Lowland Agricultural Peat Water Discovery Pilot.

The first of these is aimed at supporting new infrastructure and monitoring technology while the latter will be delivered by the Environment Agency as part of a move to develop costed water level management plans for raising water levels within peat soils.

The Lowland Agricultural Peat Water Discovery Pilot was launched on 9 August and will support projects of 12 months duration, costed between £50,000 and a maximum of £500,000.

The closing date is 27 October 2023.