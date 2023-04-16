New Defra plans offer support for farmers to boost water supply

New Defra plans have outlined further support for farmers to improve water supply, quality and management systems, but the NFU says more work is needed to restore industry confidence.

The plan outlines the measures that Defra intends to take in order to transform the management of Britain's water system, clean up the water environment and create a more sustainable supply.

It includes more than doubling of the funds available to farmers through the Slurry Infrastructure Grant to £33.9m, as well as a further £10m through the Water Management Grant to fund on-farm reservoirs.

It also includes support for the development of Agricultural Water Resources Management Plans through the Water for Food Group.

Following Defra's intention to ban the use of peat in commercial horticulture by 2030, the new plan also announces the launch of a Lowland Peat Research and Development programme, which aims to identify the best way to reduce emissions from lowland peatlands.

And for farms and other sites that rely on septic tanks, Defra will explore funding and other support options for improving septic tank activities.

Using funds collected through water company fines and penalties for pollution, a new Water Restoration Fund will be created to support local groups and projects which hope to re-meander rivers and restore natural habitats.

Further community-led schemes with aims to improve waterways and the surrounding ecosystems will also be provided with new funding through the scheme.

Defra will also provide farmers access to water when needed in drought and enable them to refill reservoirs more frequently through the year, whilst still protecting the environment.

They have also committed to support the development of new Agricultural Water Resources Management Plans through the Water for Food Group, which was initiated by the NFU.

The allocation of abstraction rights will be reviewed, making it quicker for farmers to obtain abstraction licences, and easier to trade water with farmers who do not have enough.

NFU Deputy President Tom Bradshaw welcomed the government's new measures, but he said more work was needed to help restore industry confidence.

He said: "Currently the industry isn’t guaranteed access to water to fill winter storage reservoirs, and this needs to be addressed urgently.

“We look forward to hearing more about the funding and support for river catchment partnerships, particularly where these can be farmer-led and integrated to address water resources, flood management and water quality.”

A call for evidence will also be launched for evidence on the planning barriers faced to small reservoir holders, with a view to helping land managers with water supply.

Defra's announcement also includes plans for a new National Policy Statement for Water Resources Infrastructure, which allows for faster decision making and fewer delays for water supply projects.

This will allow new water supplies, such as reservoirs, water recycling, and water transfer schemes, to be built more quickly.

Existing regulatory arrangements for private sewage discharges will be reviewed, for example, to allow for better registration going forwards.

Mr Bradshaw said Defra’s plan for water addressed some of the current and future water challenges facing farm businesses.

"[It] will help farmers and growers build the essential on-farm infrastructure to prepare for the future," he added.

“Increased funding for the Slurry Infrastructure Grant is welcome and will help farmers to continue to best manage this valuable resource.

“Funding for the Water Management Grant is also essential to help farmers to secure water supplies for food production."