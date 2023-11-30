New Defra Secretary unveils £45m in competitions and grants for farmers

Defra Secretary Steve Barclay has used his first speech to announce £45m in competitions and grants to help the industry become more efficient and productive.

The funds will be made available in the coming weeks to launch innovation projects as well to encourage farmers to use solar, robotic and automatic equipment, Mr Barclay said.

Defra's £45m package includes £30 million as part of the second round of the department's Improving Farming Productivity Grant.

This provides capital grants of £25,000 - £500,000 towards robotic and automatic equipment, with further funding potentially available depending on levels of interest.

For the first time, it will fund grants of between £15,000 and £100,000 towards solar equipment.

Almost £8m will also be available in the third round of the Large R&D Partnership, a competition specifically designed to boost industrial research and experimental development projects.

Mr Barclay also announced £850,000 through the Research Starter Round 4 competition to identify new agricultural solutions.

The new Defra Secretary unveiled the funding at the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) conference in London today (30 November).

He said: “My pledge to you is that this government will always back British farmers who produce some of the highest quality food in the world, contribute billions to our economy, and to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude for taking care of our countryside.”

In addition, Mr Barclay launched the third round of the Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund (NEIRF), which includes individual grants of up to £100,000 on offer from a total £5m.

He said this round has been designed specifically to support farmers to prepare nature projects that will help attract investment from the private sector.