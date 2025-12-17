New docuseries shows agri-tech cutting farm emissions by a third

A new documentary series showing farm emissions cut by a third is putting agri-tech in the spotlight as a practical tool for tackling some of the biggest challenges facing agriculture.

Agri-tech’s role in addressing issues such as soil degradation, water quality, biodiversity loss and rising emissions is at the heart of a new five-part docuseries produced by the UK Agri-Tech Centre in partnership with Harper Adams University.

The Farming Smarter YouTube series follows two neighbouring tenant farmers in Somerset, Rob Addicott and Jeremy Padfield, as they apply agri-tech and innovative methods on their farms. By the end of the year documented in the series, emissions fall by 33%, soils show measurable improvement and new crop rotations add resilience to their systems.

Farming close to one another, the pair share both technology and staffing resources and use agri-tech to tackle a range of long-standing challenges, including compacted and waterlogged soils, record rainfall, runoff and nutrient loss. The series tracks how data and technology inform day-to-day decisions under real commercial pressures.

Livestock management also features prominently. Jeremy integrates automated weighing systems and electronic identification tagging to monitor beef cattle health and reduce handling stress, while Rob uses technology and data to confront a persistent parasite issue in his sheep enterprise, guiding difficult decisions on treatment and welfare.

Biodiversity is another central theme, as the farmers balance nature-based approaches with targeted controls to manage resistant weeds. AI-powered bird-listening devices are used on-farm to identify Red List species, providing tangible biodiversity data alongside production outcomes.

Looking beyond individual technologies, the series also explores carbon baselining, woodland restoration trials and the role of the next generation, presenting a realistic picture of how agri-tech fits within wider farm systems — and the learning curve that comes with it.

Rob says technology has played a key role in building a resilient business. “We’ve managed to create a profitable, sustainable business whilst looking after the natural environment and protected ourselves against a rapidly changing farming situation. Technology has been a big part of that,” he says.

He points to precision input use as a clear benefit. “For example, our GPS-guided fertiliser spreader means we only apply nutrients where they’re needed, saving money and reducing runoff. We’ve also trialled humates to cut chemical inputs, and we use soil testing and mapping to understand what’s really happening underground.”

Jeremy highlights the value of data-driven livestock management, while acknowledging the challenges involved. “Agri-tech has opened up opportunities we couldn’t have imagined years ago. Automated weighing systems and EID tags mean we can monitor cattle health without stress and that data helps us make better decisions on feed and welfare,” he says.

“But it’s not without challenges. Tech can fail, costs are high and you need the skills to interpret the data. It’s a learning curve, but one that pays off.”

Helen Brookes, engagement director at the UK Agri-Tech Centre, says supporting practical, farm-ready innovation is a core priority. “Farming Smarter captures the transformative effect agri-tech can have on-farm and how it can drive both profit and wider sustainability for agricultural businesses,” she says.

She adds that real-world testing is essential. “It is vital that we test and trial agri-tech on real commercial farms to ensure the technology is robust and relevant and stands up to the demands of farmers. UK Agri-Tech Centre is focused on supporting the development of world-leading and commercially viable innovation in this critical sector.”

For Harper Adams University, the series underlines the importance of collaboration between research and practice. Prof Michael Lee, deputy vice chancellor, says: “True progress in sustainable agriculture comes from farmers, scientists, and innovators working side by side.

“What Jeremy and Rob are demonstrating through this documentary series is that collaboration is our most powerful tool, because sustainability isn’t achieved through technology alone. It requires shared learning, honest reflection and a willingness to rethink how we produce food.”

By following two working farms through a year of change, Farming Smarter aims to show how agri-tech moves from theory into everyday decision-making — offering clear evidence of its potential, alongside the realities of adopting technology on commercial farms.