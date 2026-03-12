New egg guidance aims to ensure only top quality eggs reach shop shelves

Consumers buying eggs in UK supermarkets should soon see a noticeable improvement in the quality of the eggs inside the box, following the publication of new guidance for egg packers and inspectors.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has published final Egg Quality Standards guidance for Egg Marketing Inspectors and packing centres across the country.

The document provides clearer interpretation of the rules that define what qualifies as a Class A egg — the highest quality grade sold directly to consumers through supermarkets and retail outlets.

The guidance, which comes into effect from April 2026, does not introduce new legislation but clarifies how existing egg marketing standards should be applied in practice.

By setting out detailed examples of faults and providing photographic references, APHA aims to ensure grading decisions are applied more consistently across the industry.

For consumers, the key point is that eggs sold in supermarkets must meet the Class A standard, the highest quality category. These eggs must have clean, intact shells, a firm yolk and a thick, clear egg white that indicates freshness.

Eggs that do not meet those standards cannot be sold in retail packs. Instead they are classified as lower grade eggs, often referred to within the industry as seconds, and are diverted into food manufacturing where they are typically pasteurised and used in products such as cakes, pasta, ready meals and sauces.

The updated guidance clarifies the types of faults that would prevent an egg from being sold as a retail shell egg. These include visible shell cracks or hairline cracks, which may only be detected through candling during the grading process.

External contamination is another important factor. Eggs with significant dirt, dust, feathers or other visible soiling on the shell cannot be sold as top-grade eggs. Eggs showing albumen contamination on the shell surface may also be downgraded.

The guidance also reinforces that eggs cannot simply be washed to improve their appearance. Eggs sold in the UK must remain unwashed because washing removes the egg’s natural protective cuticle — a thin layer that helps protect the egg from bacteria and moisture loss. Eggs that require washing to appear clean therefore cannot be marketed as retail eggs.

Shell quality and internal characteristics are also assessed during grading. Eggs with severe shell deformities, structural weakness or other damage may fail to meet the required standard.

Similarly, eggs showing internal quality problems during candling, such as watery albumen or internal defects, may be removed from the retail supply chain.

Freshness indicators are also considered. The air cell inside the egg, which forms naturally as the egg ages, must remain within specific limits. A larger air space can indicate reduced freshness and may result in downgrading.

By illustrating these types of faults more clearly, APHA hopes to remove ambiguity around grading decisions. The document includes numerous photographic examples designed to help packing centre staff and inspectors identify borderline cases more consistently.

The guidance was developed following consultation with producers, packers and industry organisations. While inspection practices remain unchanged, the clearer interpretation is intended to ensure eggs placed in retail packs consistently meet the expected standard.

For consumers, the message is reassuring. The updated guidance reinforces that eggs sold in supermarkets should meet the highest quality category, and that eggs falling short of those standards are filtered out earlier in the supply chain.

Shoppers opening a box labelled Class A should therefore be confident the eggs inside meet the strict quality standards they are paying for.