New entrant scheme launches 61-acre Dales farm opportunity

A rare opportunity to enter farming in the Yorkshire Dales has been launched, with a fully equipped starter farm being offered to new entrants under a flagship support scheme.

Whins Farm, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, is being redeveloped by the Addington Fund as part of its New Entrant Scheme, aimed at helping aspiring farmers overcome the barriers to entering the industry.

With access to land and housing increasingly limited, initiatives like this are seen as vital in supporting the next generation of farmers and sustaining rural communities.

The 61.85-acre upland holding will be offered on a seven-year Farm Business Tenancy from September 2026, providing a structured route for new entrants to establish and grow their own agricultural enterprise.

The farm was partly bequeathed by the late Mary Blades, with the remainder acquired by the Addington Fund, forming a key part of the charity’s long-term commitment to the sector.

Set at the foot of the Howgill Fells in one of England’s most sought-after upland farming areas, the holding combines traditional grazing with modernised facilities.

The farmhouse is a “traditional, stone built, detached” three-bedroom property that has been extensively refurbished, including insulated walls, new flooring and a new roof fitted with solar panels.

Ground source underfloor heating has also been installed, allowing the property to generate its own electricity, helping to reduce running costs and improve long-term sustainability.

A mix of traditional and modern farm buildings accompanies the holding, along with ample yard space and grazing rights for 210 sheep on Howgill Fell, making it well suited to livestock farming.

Facilities include a traditional stone barn and a concrete block shippon, providing practical infrastructure for day-to-day operations.

Agents say such opportunities are increasingly hard to come by. Sean Penellum, senior surveyor at GSC Grays, said: “Whins Farm is an excellent starter farm for new entrants, providing a strong foundation for those looking to establish and grow their own agricultural enterprise.”

He added: “Opportunities like this are extremely rare and it offers a genuine opportunity to enter the industry and is likely to appeal to a broad range of applicants, not just those from traditional farming backgrounds.”

A dedicated viewing day will take place on 27 May, with prospective applicants invited to submit expressions of interest by 3 June.

Interest is expected to be high, with viewings strictly by appointment ahead of the tenancy commencing in September.