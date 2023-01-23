New entrant sought after for share farming opportunity

A beef and sheep producer is on the search for a new entrant to participate in a share farming opportunity in Denbighshire.

Rhian Pierce, who farms alongside her father at Plas Dolben, Llangynhafal in Denbighshire, has approached Farming Connect’s Venture programme.

The initiative matches up farmers wanting to step down or exit the industry with young entrants keen to gain a foothold.

As Mr Pierce reduces the time he spends on the farm and looks towards retirement, Plas Dolben is looking for the right person to farm alongside Rhian.

In the past, particularly during busy times, Rhian has relied on bringing in and training casual farm workers to help run the farm.

Now, determined to maintain the high animal health and welfare and environmental standards, she believes a share-farming arrangement will provide the solution.

With a part-time conservation role away from the farm, Rhian hopes that her share-farming offer will appeal to someone wanting a part-time involvement, with a view to a full time opportunity within five years.

“If the arrangement works out for both parties, I envisage a time over the next five years or so when I can step back from some of the more physically demanding farm tasks to pursue other interests.

"So in essence, I will then be the part-time farmer helping out as needed," Rhian says.

Plas Dolben is a partly upland 100 acre beef and sheep holding located on the Clwydian Hills, equidistant between Ruthin and Denbigh, which are both a 10 minute drive away.

The Pierce family also have grazing rights to 200 acres of common land close by.

“I’m hoping that Venture will find me a like-minded, enthusiastic business partner who appreciates my commitment to sharing my knowledge of modern farming with the wider public, and especially schoolchildren,” says Rhian.

Rhian plans to continue to host open days and school visits at Plas Dolben, when visitors will be invited to see where their food comes from.

Visitors will also learn first-hand how beneficial it is to handle and work with farm livestock calmly and quietly, to protect biodiversity and to treat the environment with respect.

The farm is stocked with a herd of 60 British Blue cross cattle, bought in the autumn at around four to six weeks old, fattened and sold as stores at 20 months.

There are also 350 Lleyn cross ewes, all finished on the farm and sold at local markets or as meat boxes directly to the public. There are also two Welsh cross ‘Large White’ sows which farrow twice a year.

“There is ample opportunity for a new share-farmer to increase stocking rates without impacting on our current low input – high output system of farming, with stock fed mainly on 50 acres of hay or silage we bring in ourselves," says Rhian.

Regular soil sampling and the targeted use of lime and chicken muck spread over the patchwork of small fields, means that fields are rested regularly with top quality pasture making the farm almost self-sufficient with little need to buy in feed.

The farm has an extensive range of well-maintained machinery and handling equipment to farm efficiently and safely and there are sufficient outbuildings, handling pens and yards to cope with both current and projected stocking levels.

Rhian says it’s essential that the new share farmer must be kind and quiet when handling, rearing and shepherding livestock, setting a good example to visitors.

The new entrant must also be able to drive and handle farm machinery efficiently and safely, as well as have a commitment to her ideals on both animal health and welfare and protecting the environment.

Rhian says: “Most importantly, I’m looking for someone enthusiastic and able, with a ‘can do’ open and honest attitude and a flexible approach to helping out at busy times such as lambing, harvesting and during farm visits.”

There is plenty of scope for a new share-farmer to introduce appropriate new systems or enterprises which could include increasing stocking levels, finding ways to utilise the empty cattle sheds in summer, and possibly developing a boxed meat enterprise marketed through social media.

“I would welcome the chance to provide a new entrant with the chance to not only help with the practical side of farm work at Plas Dolben, but to get involved in strategic decisions too.

“I’m more than willing to help the right individual acquire new skills and gain more experience, but I’ll also be delighted if they bring new ideas and suggestions of different or improved ways of working that may benefit the business longer-term."

Those interested in the opportunity can download an application form the Venture webpage and submit it by 10am on 10 February.

Alternatively, call Gwydion Owen, North Wales Venture Officer on 07498 055 416 or email: Gwydion.owen@menterabusnes.co.uk.