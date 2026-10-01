New entrants invited to bid for two Cornwall Council farms

East Trehunist Farm near Liskeard is one of two holdings now available to tender

Two 147-acre Cornwall Council farms with houses and agricultural buildings are being offered on tenancies of up to 15 years, with new entrants among those being encouraged to apply.

East Trehunist Farm near Liskeard and No.7 Trerice Holdings near Newquay are both available on farm business tenancies.

Each holding includes a three-bedroom farmhouse and around 147 acres of land.

Property consultancy Carter Jonas is holding viewing days on 1, 2 and 9 October, with tender submissions due later in the month.

Caroline Raspison, Rural Associate at Carter Jonas, said: “Both of these farms offer exciting opportunities for someone looking to establish their own farming unit or possibly expand an existing farming business on a long-term tenancy.”

Cornwall Council is particularly encouraging applications from new entrants, existing graziers looking for a fully equipped base, and tenants on smaller holdings seeking to expand.

East Trehunist Farm, in the hamlet of Trehunist near Quethiock, is currently equipped as a dairy unit but is being offered as a stock farm.

No.7 Trerice Holdings near Newquay includes around 147 acres and a three-bedroom farmhouse

The holding includes nearly 15,000 sq ft of concrete and timber-framed buildings, with cubicles, loose housing, storage, silage pits and a slurry lagoon.

Its land is currently laid to long-term grass and herbal leys.

Diversification proposals will also be considered alongside the main farming business.

No.7 Trerice Holdings, just outside Newquay, is also part of Cornwall Council’s Farms Estate.

The holding includes steel and timber-framed buildings, cubicles, timber cow kennels, loose housing, storage and concrete-floored silage pits.

It also has a herringbone parlour and dairy system currently supporting a herd of around 50 organic milking cows.

A separate timber-framed storage building is located away from the main yard.

The farm’s 147 acres are currently laid to pasture, although parts of the holding have previously been used for forage crops including peas and barley undersown with clover leys.

Raspison said Cornwall Council is looking for tenants who can demonstrate strong husbandry skills and a clear plan for developing the business.

Applicants will need to submit a three-year business plan backed by evidence of funding.

They will also be expected to show an entrepreneurial approach and an understanding of how commercial food production can work alongside environmental management and nature recovery.

Raspison said: “Cornwall Council’s approach to the letting of these properties is that an ideal tenant would be either a new entrant looking to establish a new farming venture or perhaps an existing grazier looking to bring together all their farming activity in a fully equipped holding.”

She added: “It could also be an existing tenant on a smaller acreage, for which these holdings would provide a progression step for their business.”

Prospective tenants wishing to attend the viewing days should contact Caroline Raspison at Carter Jonas’s Truro office.