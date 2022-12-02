New entrants urged to apply to Defra scheme piloted by Harper Adams

New entrants to farming are being invited to apply to a Defra scheme being piloted in the West Midlands by Harper Adams University.

The New Entrant Support Scheme – launched this week – will enable participants to develop the skills and network they need, as well as their business case to secure land.

Defra's support scheme aims to give individuals without easy access to land an opportunity to develop skills, knowledge and build a network which might help them realise their dream of becoming a farmer.

It is not just for arable or livestock businesses, but includes horticulture, agro-forestry, and environmental service businesses, such as providing livestock for arable farms as part of an agroecology system.

A series of organisations across England are working to pilot various projects in certain sectors during the pilot phase – with Harper Adams leading the pilot in the West Midlands.

This pilot will deliver a training and support package, starting in January 2023, with a blend of face-to-face and online activities, the university said.

It will involve sector specialists, together with external experts, financial partners, field visits to the Harper Adams Future Farm and to various partner organisations during the programme.

Polly Gibb, of Harper Adams University, said the recent impacts of Brexit, the pandemic and the effects of the Ukraine war had far-reaching consequences for agriculture.

“When coupled with changes in subsidy payments, a chance presents itself for new entrants with novel ideas and innovative practices to generate exciting new ways of working in this traditional sector," she said.

"This sector is ripe for innovation and needs to change, so we are hoping to welcome a diverse range of people onto the programme - because diversity will create the energy and innovation which is desperately needed."

According to Harper Adams, the pilot will showcase innovative practices and technological developments, as well as demonstrating successful farming business models.

New entrants will also have to opportunity to work on their business skills and develop their pitches to articulate their case for the land and resources they need to jump-start their new farm venture.

The Harper Adams programme has combination of online and in-person activities, much of which can be completed at times chosen by the participants, the university said.

Who is the Harper Adams' pilot open to?

The pilot is open to individuals from across the West Midlands under two main categories:

• Start-up - Individuals with some farming, conservation, land-based experience or expertise, but not their own business.

• Scale up - Individuals with four to 10 years’ experience running a Land-based business (such as an individual business, a Community Interest Company, Co-operative, Community Supported Agriculture Partnership or similar.)

New entrants who are interested can start their application now by visiting Harper Adams' website.