New extended weather bulletin for Welsh farmers on S4C

Welsh television channel S4C has announced an expansion of its weather service specifically for the agricultural industry.

The bulletin will be broadcast following S4C’s weekly countryside and farming programme Ffermio (Farming), from today (27 January).

In addition to providing a detailed forecast for the coming week, it will give special attention to weather conditions that could impact farming activities and rural life.

The new extended bulletin will run as a two-month pilot following discussions between the broadcaster's weather production team.

Individuals from the agriculture industry were also consulted on regarding useful additional content, S4C said.

Sharen Griffith, head of news, said the weather was vitally important to farmers and rural communities in Wales.

"We hope the extended bulletin will provide a valuable forecast for our viewers," she added.

The bulletin will also be shared on S4C Weather's social media platforms on Facebook and X, as well as on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer for 24 hours after the bulletin.