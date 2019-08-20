New farm manager course to help plug productivity gap

A farm manager training course led by the AHDB could help bridge the productivity gap between the UK and other countries.

The course seeks to address a lack of leadership skills in British farming.

Identified as one of the core business skills, improving leadership and management will help the industry become more productive.

Currently less than 35 per cent of farmers and growers receive formal management training, yet agricultural businesses may lead and manage a wide variety of people – from contractors, to advisors, to employees.

AHDB Industry Skills Development Manager Tess Howe, said there’s a lack of training to increase leadership and management skills in the industry, particularly in the livestock sector.

“What we’re learning from farmers and growers is that an intermediate management training programme is needed, something to help people who have some experience in management or leadership but are not at the stage where they’re making bigger-picture decisions.

“That’s why we’ve sponsored the effective manager training programme for levy payers and their staff, who receive a £350 discount on the Institute of Leadership Management (ILM) course,” she said.

The four-day course leads to an internationally recognised qualification, the ILM Level 3 Award, building a foundation of leadership capabilities, which give farmers confidence in managing people.

The Effective Manager Training Programme costs £200 for levy payers and runs over four days, beginning in October 2019 held at venues in Worcester and Peterborough, until February 2020.