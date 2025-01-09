New 'Farmer Tough' Polaris 2025 launches with £1m giveaway

The new 'Farmer Tough' Polaris 2025 range will launch at the LAMMA show later this month, with a £1 million cash giveaway.

The machinery event will be the first time that farmers will be able to see the updated Ranger and Sportsman vehicles.

Polaris says the vehicles, branded 'Farmer Tough' by the company, have been specifically designed to meet the rigours of UK farm life.

They include upgrades in strength and reliability, improved comfort, increased load capacity, and new features to handle the demands of working on farms.

Richard Coleby, Polaris’ UK sales manager explains: “When we looked at how our vehicles are used around the world, it was clear that British farmers are among some of the toughest and the hardest working.

"They expect their Polaris to work just as hard and make the vehicles do more than anywhere else in the world.

“As a result, when we were planning a major upgrade to the Polaris range for 2025, we asked farmers in the UK what they needed. The result is a ‘Farmer Tough’ Polaris that has been built for Britain.”

The LAMMA event will also mark the launch of the 'Great Polaris £1m Giveaway', created by Polaris to thank British farmers for helping to shape the new vehicles.

Under the giveaway, customers will be able to get up to £5,000 off the price of new Polaris vehicles during 2025, until £1m has been given back to the farming community.

Mr Coleby explained more: “To show our gratitude for helping to improve Polaris even further, we wanted to give something back to British farmers.

"That’s why we are making it even easier to own a new ‘Farmer Tough’ Polaris by offering two years 0% finance off our vehicles.

"We are also launching the Great Polaris £1m Giveaway, knocking up to £5,000 off the price of some vehicles until we give £1m back.”