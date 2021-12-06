New farmers' network to showcase climate action

A new network will be established for farmers and crofters in Scotland to highlight and share their climate change mitigation actions with each other.

The Agriculture, Biodiversity and Climate Change Network (ABCCN) aims to inspire farmers to take climate action by highlighting their peers’ activities.

Once set up, it will be hosted on the Farming for a Better Climate website, where farmers will be able to share information, including videos and photos, to detail the measures they have undertaken and the results.

The initiative is jointly run by the government and industry, made up of farming groups who will offer their expertise on agriculture, climate and the wider environment.

Scotland's Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “We know there are farmers and crofters who are already doing some fantastic work to help reach goals.

"We wanted to create something that would allow them to share their work so that others can take action to mitigate and adapt to climate change, as well as increasing biodiversity.

“One of the benefits of this network will be that we’re making it inclusive by allowing anyone who is taking action on climate and environment to take part.

"This will allow us to get advice and support from farmers and crofters in every area of Scotland and help inspire others to take action now.”

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) will be supporting the ABCCN to showcase the actions Scotland’s red meat producers have been making to tackle climate change.

QMS Director of Market Intelligence Sarah Millar said: “Farmers can use peer-to-peer knowledge exchange to help embed changes and new practises on their farms, and we look forward to showcasing innovations and good practise as part of the initiative.”

Other partner organisations involved the ABCCN include NFU Scotland, SAC Consulting and Soil Association Scotland.