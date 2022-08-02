New farmers open dairy farm with six-figure support fund

Two first-generation dairy farmers have opened a new 114-acre farm in Twyford with the support of a £130,000 funding package.

Having secured a 10-year Dorset County Council farm tenancy, Deen Taylor and Hannah Williamson will use the HSBC UK funding to purchase up to 120 dairy heifers.

By milking the heifers in a year-round calving pattern, the former master thatcher and childcare assistant will supply produce to Blackmore Vale Dairy, based in Shaftesbury.

As the business grows, the young farmers plan to bring in an apprentice to give a local aspiring farmer the chance to gain work experience.

This will see Deen and Hannah work with local secondary schools and offer students the opportunity to use the farm for a hands-on learning approach.

Deen Taylor said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for Hannah and I to be opening a new dairy farm.

"It will contribute to providing fresh produce to the local community at a time when the cost of living is increasing.

This funding was secured from the £15bn HSBC UK SME Fund, a ring-fenced fund for small and medium sized businesses.

Gary Horton, agricultural relationship manager at HSBC UK, said the bank was committed to helping small businesses.

"We’re pleased to be supporting Deen and Hannah as they establish a new dairy farm which will help meet the demand for dairy products, whilst benefitting the local community.”