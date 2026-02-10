New FarmersAid tool aims to protect farmers in critical accident minutes

A new life-saving initiative designed to help farmers respond to serious on-farm accidents has been backed by MPs and industry leaders at a reception in parliament.

Farming charity RABI hosted its Rural Parliamentary Reception to formally showcase FarmersAid, a free support initiative aimed at guiding people through the crucial first moments after a major farm incident.

The launch comes against the backdrop of farming remaining one of the UK’s most dangerous professions accounting for around 20% of workplace deaths despite employing just 1% of the workforce.

With many farms remote and emergency services often delayed, family members and colleagues on site are frequently the first responders during the most critical minutes.

The event featured farmer and trained nurse Harriet Cowan, best known for her role on Clarkson’s Farm, who spoke about the importance of early action following serious injuries.

“Farming is a huge part of my life, but it’s also incredibly dangerous,” she said.

“Around 27 people are killed on farms every year and that’s not something we should accept.”

Clinicians describe the first ten minutes after a serious injury as the “Platinum Ten” – a short window where calm, informed action can shape outcomes before help arrives.

FarmersAid has been developed with clinical and frontline emergency expertise to provide real-time guidance for common serious on-farm accident scenarios while emergency services are on the way.

Harriet said: “As a trained nurse, I know how important those first few minutes are when someone is seriously injured.”

“Knowing what to do can save a life and FarmersAid puts that knowledge in your pocket,” she added.

The reception was hosted by Sarah Dyke MP, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for rural affairs, who said farming safety remains a pressing concern.

“Farming is fundamental to our food security and rural economy, yet it remains one of the most dangerous professions in the UK,” she said.

“The number of people losing their lives in on-farm accidents each year is tragic and unacceptable.”

She described FarmersAid as “an initiative that will save lives” and urged those working on or around farms to download it when it becomes available.

It forms part of RABI’s wider 2025–2030 strategy, strengthening prevention, preparedness and practical support alongside its established wellbeing services.

FarmersAid will be available to download from June 2026, with a public launch planned at the Royal Cornwall Show.

Farmers and rural workers are being encouraged to register in advance and ensure the app is accessible on phones across the farm, so vital guidance is close at hand in an emergency.