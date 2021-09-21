New farming alliance launches 'Countryside COP'

An alliance of farming groups will host a series of events in the run up to COP26, demonstrating what the industry is doing to reach net-zero.

The new Agriculture & Land Use Alliance (ALA), which includes the likes of the NFU and the AHDB, will host the first-ever 'Countryside COP'.

The week of events, taking place 11-15 October 2021, will bring together farmers, organisations and scientists to demonstrate what the industry has achieved so far.

Opportunities to help farmers reach the industry's net-zero by 2040 goal will be showcased, along with the contribution already being made to reach it.

The events take place ahead of global environmental conference COP26, which the UK is hosting in November.

The ALA said the Countryside COP was an opportunity for the rural economy to come together and speak out about the tangible outcomes of the industry's journey to net-zero.

“This journey is complex, but there is no shortage of professionalism and knowledge within the rural community, and all who support food and farming," the alliance said.

"This is the time to utilise and invest in this expertise so we can help contribute to the government’s net-zero target, all while continuing to produce fantastic, affordable food for people at home and abroad.

“This is a chance to really showcase the important role of UK agriculture and climate-friendly food production in reaching our net-zero ambitions, and how we can all contribute to a positive future for our planet.”

NFU Deputy President Stuart Roberts added that collaboration was essential to make sure farmers could facilitate widespread action on the ground.

“The Alliance is a key part of the collaborative drive and this first Countryside COP is a fantastic opportunity to put the rural community on the climate map and show farming as a genuine part of the solution to climate change," he said.

The Countryside COP will also host events that focus on resilience and explore the synergies between adaptation and mitigation.