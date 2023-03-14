New farming lessons to reach 10% of primary schools

Students from more than 10% of primary schools across England and Wales are stepping into British farmers’ shoes as part of new live lessons.

The NFU says 190,000 pupils from 3,434 schools – a record number – are getting involved in its Science Farm Live project this year.

The virtual lessons bring farmers into classrooms nationwide, showcasing how interconnected farming is with key science subjects.

This year’s programme uses British Science Week’s theme of ‘connections’ to focus on the unusual connections between farming and other sectors, taking place over three virtual lessons.

In one lesson, farmer Eveey Hunter, who is the NFU's next generation forum chair, looks at what materials a tractor is built from and how her tractors can drive themselves using GPS.

In another, shepherdess Susie Parish, sheep farmer Emma Boyles, wool innovator Kate Drury, and Steve Allnutt from the Sussex Seabed Restoration Project will follow the journey of wool from the sheep to the seabed to help restore sea kelp populations.

Responding to the launch of the new lessons, NFU President Minette Batters said the union's Science Farm Live programme had been 'an incredible success'.

"More than 10% of schools in England and Wales learn about science first hand from farmers this week," she explained.

"The fact that this is the highest number of students and schools who have registered in the programme’s history shows that teachers are increasingly recognising the value of teaching science through the lens of food and farming.

“Science is engrained in almost every aspect of agriculture, and by bringing farming into classrooms across the country, these lessons help bring often stale subjects to life.

“I hope this week will inspire students and ignite an interest in a future in science, especially in our fantastic British food and farming sector."

The Science Farm Live programme joins other projects from the NFU Education team including the popular Farmvention challenge, Farmers for Schools, and STEMterprise.

NFU next generation forum chair, Eveey Hunter said the Science Farm Live lessons would enable the union to get engaged with UK's future consumers from a young age.

“It can also show young people the opportunities available within the food and farming sector," she added.

"Many children have never been on a farm before and being able to introduce them to farming and see their excitement as they learn is amazing."

British Science Week takes place between 10-19 March 2023, with the NFU’s Science Farm Live programme starting on 14 March.