New farming magazine for children launched

A new agriculture magazine for kids has launched aiming to dispel farming myths and engage with children from a non-farming background.

The 'YoungStock' magazine is a new 32-page publication which wants to encourage 7 to 11 year olds to get involved with the environment, food production and seasonality.

The monthly magazine was founded by cattle farmer Emma Smith, who said she had a strong vision to inform and collaborate with the farming industry.

“I want to shine a light on our farmers and our food producers; to provide our young readers with facts and information to enable them to make informed decisions by themselves.

"But it is also about encouraging reluctant readers and enticing non-farming children into our vast, knowledgeable industry,” Ms Smith said.

The magazine seeks to empower the younger generation to think more about the perceived issues surrounding agriculture.

The publication also wants to engage as many different voices as possible to showcase the wide range of careers available in the industry.

In the first edition, features included skidsteers and alpacas, to dairy farming in Cornwall and the livestock sector in the United States.

It also touches on hard-hitting issues such as bird flu, owning a farm, Brexit and robots - topics which children 'should not shy away from'.

Ms Smith added: “YoungStock is about both looking to the future and reflecting on what is happening in the industry, that will ultimately impact our readers.

"It is important that it tackles some of the difficult subjects in a tone that appeals to our young audience and to encourage discussion.

"It is also about encouraging them to participate and help shape the publication as it evolves.”

YoungStock costs £3.99 per month and is available on subscription.